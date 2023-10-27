2023 World Series Game 1: D-backs vs. Rangers, Friday 10/27, 7:03 CT

Apart from the pandemic season 2020 World Series, all played at the neutral site Globe Life Field in Texas between the Dodgers and Rays, this is the first World Series that will be played with both teams having roofs on their home park.

Can you stand a national baseball writer pun?

Welcome to the first ever entirely climate controlled World Series, courtesy of the Houses that Roof Built. pic.twitter.com/3SXRuiMsv7 — Anthony Castrovince (@castrovince) October 26, 2023

Of course, “first ever” except for 2020.

Also, there’s this:

The Rangers & Diamondbacks combined for a .537 winning percentage in the regular season.



It's the lowest winning percentage (or points percentage) by the teams reaching the finals in MLB, NBA, NFL or NHL since the 1991 Stanley Cup Final between the Penguins & North Stars (.488). — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 25, 2023

That said, who’s to say we won’t get some compelling baseball out of this World Series? What I’m hoping for is a seven-game Series... because more baseball is always better, and the longer this goes, the shorter the time until Spring Training and Opening Day.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:03 p.m. CT: D-backs at Rangers

Pitching matchup: Zac Gallen, RHP vs. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s World Series game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.