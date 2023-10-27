 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 World Series Game 1: D-backs vs. Rangers, Friday 10/27, 7:03 CT

The Fall Classic begins!

By Al Yellon
Apart from the pandemic season 2020 World Series, all played at the neutral site Globe Life Field in Texas between the Dodgers and Rays, this is the first World Series that will be played with both teams having roofs on their home park.

That said, who’s to say we won’t get some compelling baseball out of this World Series? What I’m hoping for is a seven-game Series... because more baseball is always better, and the longer this goes, the shorter the time until Spring Training and Opening Day.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:03 p.m. CT: D-backs at Rangers

Pitching matchup: Zac Gallen, RHP vs. Nathan Eovaldi, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s World Series game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.

