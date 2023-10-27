Outside The Confines: World Series here we go!

The whole 2023 season has been building towards this. Tonight the World Series begins, and I don’t think there is a single soul who can honestly say that at the beginning of the year they believed we would be seeing an Arizona Diamondbacks/Texas Rangers fall classic, and yet here we are.

The funny thing is that the Rangers should be here, they spent the money (so so much money), they acquired the talent, they had a tremendous start to the season, but things kind of slipped downhill and not a lot of folks would have thought they’d be where they are today.

As for the Diamondbacks, I suspect most experts had already pre-written their Phillies vs Astros predictions, but the D-backs pushed back. They fought tooth and nail against the Phillies, and they’re the last NL team standing because of it. Postseason baseball is at its best when it keeps you guessing.

For the first time in MLB history, both World Series teams have a player named Evan in their roster. — Evan Lang (@evan_lang27) October 25, 2023

