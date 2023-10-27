Baseball history unpacked, October 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.
Today in baseball history:
- 1924 - The Chicago Cubs trade pitcher Vic Aldridge and first basemen George Grantham and Al Niehaus to the Pittsburgh Pirates for 1B Charlie Grimm, SS Rabbit Maranville and P Wilbur Cooper. Grantham will hit .300 in six seasons for Pittsburgh, while Grimm will play 11 seasons with Chicago, eventually becoming player-manager. In 1925, Maranville will be named a player-manager as well. Cooper, who has averaged 20 wins a year over the past six seasons, will drop to 12-14 with the Cubs. (2)
- 1960 - Trying to jump ahead of the NL, the AL admits Los Angeles and Washington to the league with plans to have the new clubs begin competition in 1961. Calvin Griffith is given permission to move the existing Washington Senators franchise to Minnesota. League president Joe Cronin says the AL will play a 162-game schedule, with 18 games against each opponent. (1)
- 1998 - President Bill Clinton signs a bill overturning part of baseball’s 70-year-old antitrust exemption, putting baseball on par with other professional sports on labor matters. The new law overrides part of a 1922 United States Supreme Court ruling that exempted baseball from antitrust laws on grounds that it was not interstate commerce. That exemption deprived baseball players of protections enjoyed by other professional athletes and that the players’ association blamed for contributing to baseball’s eight work stoppages since 1972, including the disastrous 232-day strike in 1994-1995. (1,2)
- 2004 - Under the moon’s reddish tint caused by a lunar eclipse, the Boston Red Sox exorcise 86 years of agonizing losses by winning their first World Series since 1918. In one of the most dominating Fall Classic performances, Boston, who never trailed during the four games, blank the St. Louis Cardinals, 3-0, to complete the sweep. Johnny Damon hits a home run on the fourth pitch of the game, pitcher Derek Lowe makes it stand up and Manny Ramirez, who batted .412 (7 for 17) with a home run and four RBIs, is named Boston’s first World Series. (2)
Cubs birthdays: Egyptian Healy, Chick Pedroes, John Barry, Del Rice, Ralph Kiner* HOF, Mike Lum.
Today in history:
- 312 - Roman Emperor Constantine the Great is said to have received his famous Vision of the Cross.
- 1275 - Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam.
- 1682 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is founded by Englishman William Penn.
- 1871 - Democratic leader of Tammany Hall NY, Boss Tweed is arrested after the NY Times exposes his corruption.
