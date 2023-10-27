Baseball history unpacked, October 27

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Egyptian Healy, Chick Pedroes, John Barry, Del Rice, Ralph Kiner* HOF, Mike Lum.

Today in history:

312 - Roman Emperor Constantine the Great is said to have received his famous Vision of the Cross.

- Roman Emperor Constantine the Great is said to have received his famous Vision of the Cross. 1275 - Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam.

- Traditional founding of the city of Amsterdam. 1682 - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is founded by Englishman William Penn.

- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is founded by Englishman William Penn. 1871 - Democratic leader of Tammany Hall NY, Boss Tweed is arrested after the NY Times exposes his corruption.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.