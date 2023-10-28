2023 World Series Game 2: D-backs vs. Rangers, Saturday 10/28, 7:03 CT

For anyone who didn’t watch Game 1 or thought the Rangers and Diamondbacks couldn’t produce compelling baseball, this game was a response to that — great comebacks from both teams, and an extra-inning walkoff WITH NO MANFRED MAN!
I’m still against it and loved the old-school extra innings. I know players like it because it shortens games and reduces pitcher fatigue.
A compromise of playing “normal” baseball through the 12th inning, then using the Manfred Man, would be good, I think. Long-term, pre-2020, only 1.5 percent of all games went 13 innings or longer. So most teams would play one or two a year. I think we could all live with that.
Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.
7:03 p.m. CT: D-backs at Rangers. Rangers lead series 1-0.
Pitching matchup: Merrill Kelly, RHP vs. Jordan Montgomery, LHP
TV: Fox-TV. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.
I didn’t put the lineups in yesterday, but will try to do so for the rest of the Series. Here are tonight’s:
Keep the momentum. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/Yt4vanwaQn— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) October 28, 2023
Battle back. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/IC0tZfzkzJ— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) October 28, 2023
This is the only thread for today’s World Series game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.
