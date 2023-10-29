Cub Tracks’ natal anniversary blues

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
No A.I. here as far as I know. I wrote to SI asking them to cease. I doubt they will, but it’s overwhelming how much of that bat guano is out there. As a real actual flesh-and-blood content provider, I object. We make little enough as it is.
Today is my real actual birthday. I am an old. There will be smoking and drinking and grilling and some loud music happening from time to time.
Some Cubs fans have a skewed sense of the level of impact hitter Juan Soto is. On the left is the best three year stretch of Kris Bryant’s career. On the right is Juan Soto’s whole career. Having Soto is like having a better MVP caliber Kris Bryant every season. pic.twitter.com/GYlxMN1Dws— Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) October 28, 2023
- Bill Chuck (Chicago Sun-Times*): (Hidden-ball) trick or treat: Some Halloween-themed baseball trivia. “It is at the same time enjoyable and embarrassing.”
- Evan Drellich (The Athletic {$}): Rob Manfred says MLB will discuss postseason format, but commissioner likes it. “I’m sure that conversation will take place in the postseason. Enough has been written and said that we have to think about it and talk about it.”
- Marquee Sports Network*: Cubs Weekly podcast. “Andy Martínez and Tony Andracki answer questions ranging from Cody Bellinger’s future to top priorities for the Cubs this winter.”
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Cubs rumors: New report casts doubt on a potential Kyle Hendricks extension. “... ESPN’s Jesse Rogers suggests that the Cubs and Hendricks have not been in extension talks during the still-young offseason.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): Chicago Cubs will look to break this particular streak in 2024. “Those 46 home runs by Lee in 2005 marked the last time a Chicago Cub hit 40+ homers in a season.”
- Peter Marzano (NBC Sports Chicago*): Dansby Swanson wins Fielding Bible Award at shortstop. “... Swanson was the lone unanimous winner of the award in 2023.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Dispelling 5 bad takes on Juan Soto/Cubs trade rumors. “... opinions seemed sharply divided between this being either a must-do or the worst idea in the history of baseball.” More Soto/Morel from CI. Dayn Perry has more.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Former Cubs coach Will Venable eyeing first World Series ring with the Rangers. “Texas’ associate manager has turned down multiple overtures from other teams with managerial vacancies to stick with the Rangers moving forward.”
