Cub Tracks’ natal anniversary blues

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

No A.I. here as far as I know. I wrote to SI asking them to cease. I doubt they will, but it’s overwhelming how much of that bat guano is out there. As a real actual flesh-and-blood content provider, I object. We make little enough as it is.

Today is my real actual birthday. I am an old. There will be smoking and drinking and grilling and some loud music happening from time to time.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Join the Cubs for an unforgettable weekend at the 2024 #CubsCon!



Get your all-access weekend passes now: https://t.co/lP7WcyONoR pic.twitter.com/khUe58cFT6 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) October 26, 2023

Do you understand player/mutual options, arbitration, and the dates surround the MLB offseason? Check out our new guide to every aspect of the Cubs' winter! #NextStartsHere



Read the Details ⤵️⤵️https://t.co/3TLQxlNrnP — North Side Baseball (@northsidebaseb) October 28, 2023

Some Cubs fans have a skewed sense of the level of impact hitter Juan Soto is. On the left is the best three year stretch of Kris Bryant’s career. On the right is Juan Soto’s whole career. Having Soto is like having a better MVP caliber Kris Bryant every season. pic.twitter.com/GYlxMN1Dws — Greg Zumach (@IvyFutures) October 28, 2023

Food for Thought:

Year's Worth Of Rain In Single Day Leaves Death Valley With Incredible Ephemeral Lakehttps://t.co/nklKql5rYJ — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 28, 2023

The research underscores the valuable roles animals play in shaping landscapes, ecologists say.https://t.co/Ypm4dqAaBt — Science News (@ScienceNews) October 28, 2023

Giant 500-Year-Old Aztec Stone Snake Head Emerges After Mexico Earthquakehttps://t.co/mnN44ovkmM — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 28, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.