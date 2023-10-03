2023 MLB Wild Card series, Game 1: Rangers vs. Rays, Blue Jays vs. Twins

As is our usual practice here, we are going to have game threads for every postseason game.

For the wild card round, where there will be four games for at least the first two days, we’ll have one thread for the afternoon games — this one — and another for two games to be played tonight.

At 2 p.m. CT, BCB’s Sara Sanchez will have her annual “Cubs fan’s guide” on who to root for in the postseason.

Meanwhile, here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s afternoon contests. MLB has, whether intentionally or not, split this up so that the A.L. games are this afternoon and the N.L. games are tonight. The games will likely all have some overlap.

2:08 p.m. CT: Rangers at Rays

Pitching matchup: Jordan Montgomery, LHP vs. Tyler Glasnow, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: ABC. Announcers: Sean McDonough, Jessica Mendoza and Tim Kurkjian with Coley Harvey reporting.

3:38 p.m. CT: Blue Jays at Twins

Pitching matchup: Kevin Gausman, RHP vs. Pablo Lopez, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: ESPN. Announcers: Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez with Alden Gonzalez reporting.

The thread for the night games will post at 5 p.m. CT, one hour before the first one begins. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.

