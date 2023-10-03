2023 MLB Wild Card series, Game 1: D-backs vs. Brewers, Marlins vs. Phillies

As a reminder, or if you missed this afternoon’s threads: For the wild card round, where there will be four games for at least the first two days, we’ll have one thread for the afternoon games — this one — and another for two games to be played tonight.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s evening contests. MLB has, whether intentionally or not, split this up so that the N.L. games are tonight. The games will have some overlap.

6:08 p.m. CT: D-backs at Brewers

Pitching matchup: Brandon Pfaadt, RHP vs. Corbin Burnes, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: ESPN2. Announcers: Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville with Jesse Rogers reporting.

7:08 p.m. CT: Marlins at Phillies

Pitching matchup: Jesus Luzardo, LHP vs. Zack Wheeler, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: ESPN. Announcers: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and David Cone with Buster Olney reporting.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.

Poll Who will win the Brewers/Diamondbacks series? Brewers

Diamondbacks vote view results 0% Brewers (0 votes)

0% Diamondbacks (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now