2023 MLB Wild Card series, Game 1: D-backs vs. Brewers, Marlins vs. Phillies

As a reminder, or if you missed this afternoon’s threads: For the wild card round, where there will be four games for at least the first two days, we’ll have one thread for the afternoon games — this one — and another for two games to be played tonight.
Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s evening contests. MLB has, whether intentionally or not, split this up so that the N.L. games are tonight. The games will have some overlap.
6:08 p.m. CT: D-backs at Brewers
Pitching matchup: Brandon Pfaadt, RHP vs. Corbin Burnes, RHP
TV: ESPN2. Announcers: Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville with Jesse Rogers reporting.
7:08 p.m. CT: Marlins at Phillies
Pitching matchup: Jesus Luzardo, LHP vs. Zack Wheeler, RHP
TV: ESPN. Announcers: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and David Cone with Buster Olney reporting.
Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.
Poll
Who will win the Brewers/Diamondbacks series?
-
0%
Brewers
-
0%
Diamondbacks
Poll
Who will win the Marlins/Phillies series?
-
0%
Marlins
-
0%
Phillies
