Cub Tracks’ the dreaded vote of confidence?

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, hand-selected for your possible pleasure, with commentary. Tom Ricketts had a few things to say the other day.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, hmm, I don’t know. It’s a fool’s errand to try to read into other people’s words deeply enough to divine intent... but there are enough examples in pro baseball (and indeed a myriad of other disciplines) of managers getting the thumbs-up from the President/GM, only to feel the axe that Tom Ricketts’ words to JD and Boog Sunday didn’t carry as much weight for me as perhaps they could have.

Viz Cody Bellinger’s words just postgame. Both leave some room for interpretation. You may have your own spin. Some of the writers smiled and dialed below.

I do believe that David Ross will stay on. But I have to hedge that bet, or at least get some shrubbery.

Sadly, I believe that Cody Bellinger will be sporting a different color of fabric next year.

“I think we all understand just how important he was to our success this year,” Swanson said. “You just hope and wish that it works out this offseason for him to come back, because he’s obviously a huge part of who we are. We all want him back.”

Second baseman Nico Hoerner called Bellinger “everything you could ask for from the best hitter on our team.”

“I’d love to have Belly on our team for a long time,” Hoerner said.— Steve Greenberg.

Food for Thought:

