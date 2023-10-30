2023 World Series Game 3: Rangers vs. D-backs, Monday 10/30, 7:03 CT

Sometimes, after a team loses a postseason game in the way the Diamondbacks lost Game 1, they fall flat and get swept.

That’s not the case this year, as the D-backs came back and emphatically swatted the Rangers in Game 2. So we’ll have at least a five-game World Series this year.

The scene shifts to Phoenix’s Chase Field for Games 3, 4 and 5, beginning this evening. Max Scherzer hasn’t been good in the postseason so far. Will that change tonight? And will Arizona rookie Brandon Pfaadt duplicate his NLCS performance?

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:03 p.m. CT: Rangers at D-backs. Series tied 1-1.

Pitching matchup: Max Scherzer, RHP vs. Brandon Pfaadt, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s World Series game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.