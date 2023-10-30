Baseball history unpacked, October 30

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Tom Nagle, Rudy Sommers, Kettle Wirts, Roy Joiner, John Burrows, Roe Skidmore. Also notable: Ed Delahanty HOF, Bill Terry HOF, Leon Day HOF.

Today in history:

637 - Antioch surrenders to the Muslim forces under Rashidun Caliphate after the Battle of Iron bridge.

- Antioch surrenders to the Muslim forces under Rashidun Caliphate after the Battle of Iron bridge. 1270 - The Eighth Crusade and siege of Tunis ended by agreement between Charles I of Sicily (brother to King Louis IX of France, who had died months earlier) and the sultan of Tunis.

- The Eighth Crusade and siege of Tunis ended by agreement between Charles I of Sicily (brother to King Louis IX of France, who had died months earlier) and the sultan of Tunis. 1866 - Jesse James’ gang robs a bank in Lexington, Missouri. The take: $2,000.

- Jesse James’ gang robs a bank in Lexington, Missouri. The take: $2,000. 1873 - P. T. Barnum’s circus, “Greatest Show on Earth,” debuts in New York City.

