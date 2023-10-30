 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Snakes alive!

The first two games of the World Series have been completed and the signs are pointing to a classic battle in the Fall Classic. And speaking of signs . . . Plus other news from the Word Series and MLB.

By Josh Timmers
Good morning. We’ve got a tied World Series and a really classic Game 1. Game 3 goes tonight. Are the Snakes still alive? Or will the Rangers continue to be the Road Warriors?

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Let’s play some baseball.

