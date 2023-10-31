 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 World Series Game 4: Rangers vs. D-backs, Tuesday 10/31, 7:03 CT

Texas tries to go up three games to one.

By Al Yellon
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Rangers played solid defense and got just enough hitting to win Game 3, 3-1.

But they might have lost Adolis Garcia for the rest of the Series. Garcia left the game grabbing at his oblique. That would take a lot out of the Texas lineup both offensively and defensively. This throw was fantastic [VIDEO].

Here’s the Garcia injury:

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:03 p.m. CT: Rangers at D-backs. Rangers lead series 2-1.

Pitching matchup: Andrew Heaney, LHP vs. Joe Mantiply, RHP

Looks like the Diamondbacks are going with a bullpen game, as they did in Game 4 of the NLCS. They wound up winning that game, though it wasn’t because of the pitching.

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s World Series game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.

