2023 World Series Game 4: Rangers vs. D-backs, Tuesday 10/31, 7:03 CT

The Rangers played solid defense and got just enough hitting to win Game 3, 3-1.

But they might have lost Adolis Garcia for the rest of the Series. Garcia left the game grabbing at his oblique. That would take a lot out of the Texas lineup both offensively and defensively. This throw was fantastic [VIDEO].

Here’s the Garcia injury:

Adolis Garcia is coming out of the game after grabbing his oblique after this swing, per @Buster_ESPN pic.twitter.com/wF0n6VFiUt — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) October 31, 2023

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:03 p.m. CT: Rangers at D-backs. Rangers lead series 2-1.

Pitching matchup: Andrew Heaney, LHP vs. Joe Mantiply, RHP

Looks like the Diamondbacks are going with a bullpen game, as they did in Game 4 of the NLCS. They wound up winning that game, though it wasn’t because of the pitching.

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s World Series game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.