Cubs 2023 prospect profiles: James Triantos

This series of Cubs prospect profiles is based on Fangraphs’ top 52 prospects list, minus the players who have already been profiled. Generally, these will be of Triple-A and Double-A players that might see the 40-man roster at some point. I’m not necessarily doing them in order and will skip around a bit.

James Triantos has been a busy guy, and the results have him sitting pretty as the Cubs’ No. 2 prospect on the list we’re using, which has him pegged for a 2026 arrival. Maybe before that if he continues his exploits in the same fashion as he has been, as has his good friend Kevin Alcantara, but he doesn’t have to hurry. He does have nearly 1,000 plate appearances in his three years in the system, and has turned in a slash line of .293/.361/.434 for a .795 OPS.

In the Arizona Fall League he’s making a bid for MVP, batting .433/.513/.761 (29-for-67, 1.274 OPS) with three doubles, five triples, five home runs and 15 runs scored.

The 21-year-old was drafted (as a shortstop) in the second round out of high school and has done well for himself, making it up to South Bend for a spell. He’s a third baseman, second baseman, outfielder who is currently tearing it up in the AFL. A meniscus injury made his stay at Tennessee shorter than it would have been, and Matt Shaw took that spot and ran with it, hit it off the wall, etc. Triantos doesn’t yet have Shaw’s power.

Bad timing on Triantos’ part but who knows what the future holds for both young players? They’ll likely both be at Double-A unless the Cubs move Jake Slaughter or David Bote, something worth considering in any case, if you can get someone effective or especially talented.

The Cubs are starting to be blessed with a superfluity of talent at various positions — the ones that Triantos plays are occupied by veterans for the most part, right now, What the Cubs will do at third on the major league level remains to be seen.

Triantos is an exciting player [VIDEO].

Here’s a two-run homer he hit recently [VIDEO].

He’s personable, too: