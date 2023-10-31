Cub Tracks’ work in progress

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Craig Calcaterra says “Life begins on Opening Day.”

I write baseball and politics. It used to be politics and baseball, but I write more baseball nowadays. The seasons are much the same, endings in early November, the regular season starting in April... and in my strange little world, in which Samhain and my birthday both figure, it’s New Year’s week, and a time to celebrate and cerebrate, if at all possible.

Last year’s dead are giving us one more jump scare and then they’ll head out, leaving behind ghosts and memories. I’m going to miss that Cubs team. They were a lot of fun, a ‘good group of guys,’ as they who tend to overenunciate say so often. They had a charisma about them, but their luck petered out and they’ll be swept under the rug of history.

Thomas Boswell says that “Life imitates the World Series.” Maybe his life. After the boys of summer have gone.

Next year will be here before we know it. For me, it’s almost here. The stove is heating up. Free Agency begins in just a few days. You ready?

Back to work! Ready to get after it and make positive changes/adjustments, and come back stronger! A new favorite weighted ball drill- finding that backside tension and angle and lifting into it/holding it throughout the delivery pic.twitter.com/9w9jFSnX86 — Jameson Taillon (@JTaillon50) October 30, 2023

She’s what the @Cubs and Wrigley Fields all about ❤️ https://t.co/k2o4pzBS06 — Rick Sutcliffe (@Sut_40) October 29, 2023

