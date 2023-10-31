 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ work in progress

Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, served just the way you like them, as hot links. Trade speculation and prospect reports today. RIP Dorothy.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Craig Calcaterra says “Life begins on Opening Day.”

I write baseball and politics. It used to be politics and baseball, but I write more baseball nowadays. The seasons are much the same, endings in early November, the regular season starting in April... and in my strange little world, in which Samhain and my birthday both figure, it’s New Year’s week, and a time to celebrate and cerebrate, if at all possible.

Last year’s dead are giving us one more jump scare and then they’ll head out, leaving behind ghosts and memories. I’m going to miss that Cubs team. They were a lot of fun, a ‘good group of guys,’ as they who tend to overenunciate say so often. They had a charisma about them, but their luck petered out and they’ll be swept under the rug of history.

Thomas Boswell says that “Life imitates the World Series.” Maybe his life. After the boys of summer have gone.

Next year will be here before we know it. For me, it’s almost here. The stove is heating up. Free Agency begins in just a few days. You ready?

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...