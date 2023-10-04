2023 MLB Wild Card series, Game 2: Rangers vs. Rays, Blue Jays vs. Twins

As is our usual practice here, we are going to have game threads for every postseason game.

For the wild card round, where there will be four games for at least the first two days, we’ll have one thread for the afternoon games — this one — and another for two games to be played tonight.

The Rangers and Twins can wrap up their series with wins this afternoon. The Twins won their first playoff game since 2004 Tuesday, ending an 18-game postseason losing streak. The Rays looked awful both offensively and defensively Tuesday and need to fix that to avoid going home for the winter.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s afternoon contests. MLB has, whether intentionally or not, split this up so that the A.L. games are this afternoon and the N.L. games are tonight. The games will likely all have some overlap.

2:08 p.m. CT: Rangers at Rays. Rangers lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP vs. Zac Eflin, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: ABC. Announcers: Sean McDonough, Jessica Mendoza and Tim Kurkjian with Coley Harvey reporting.

3:38 p.m. CT: Blue Jays at Twins. Twins lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Jose Berrios, RHP vs. Sonny Gray, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: ESPN. Announcers: Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez with Alden Gonzalez reporting.

The thread for the night games will post at 5 p.m. CT, one hour before the first one begins. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.