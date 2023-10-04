2023 MLB Wild Card series, Game 2: D-backs vs. Brewers, Marlins vs. Phillies

As a reminder, or if you missed this afternoon’s threads: For the wild card round, where there will be four games for at least the first two days, we’ll have one thread for the afternoon games — this one — and another for two games to be played tonight.

Arizona and Philadelphia can wrap their series tonight. The winner of the Brewers/D-backs series will go on to face the Dodgers in a division series and the winner of the Phillies/Marlins series will take on the Braves.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s evening contests. MLB has, whether intentionally or not, split this up so that the N.L. games are tonight. The games will have some overlap.

6:08 p.m. CT: D-backs at Brewers, D-backs lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Zac Gallen, RHP vs. Freddy Peralta, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: ESPN2. Announcers: Jon Sciambi and Doug Glanville with Jesse Rogers reporting.

7:08 p.m. CT: Marlins at Phillies, Phillies lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Braxton Garrett, LHP vs. Aaron Nola, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: ESPN. Announcers: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez and David Cone with Buster Olney reporting.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.