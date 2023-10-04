Baseball history unpacked, October 4

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Ossie France, Jim Gardner, Bob Rhoads, Bob Kelly, Tony La Russa HOF, Lary Sorensen, Billy Hatcher, Mike Walker, Bobby Scales*.

Today in history:

1582 - Last Julian calendar day in Spain, Portugal and pontifical states. To sync to the Gregorian calendar, 10 days are skipped and the next date is Oct 15.

1675 - Dutch mathematician Christiaan Huygens patents the pocket watch.

1824 - Mexico becomes a republic.

1883 - The Orient Express departs on its first official journey from Paris to Istanbul.

1910 - Portugal becomes a republic, King Manuel II flees to England.

1940 - Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini confer at Brenner Pass in the Alps.

Common sources:

*pictured.

