Outside The Confines: The postseason is starting out Wild

Things are underway, and soon we’ll know how the final division series will look.

By Ashley MacLennan
Well Cub fans, I know we wanted this week to look different, and we were so close to it being different, but nevertheless even with the Cubs headed home to relax and train for the winter, the show must go on. And in this case, the show is the postseason.

It doesn’t matter if you picked another team to bandwagon (it’s okay, I promise you), or if you’re just picking any random AL team, or if you followed Sara’s advice and used it to pick one of her suggestions there’s still plenty of ongoing news making the rounds.

So while the postseason postseasons, let’s get into today’s links!

  • This is one of the biggest stories of the early postseason, it certainly won’t be the last.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

