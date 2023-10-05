Cub Tracks’ hash and rehash

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

We live in interesting times, Buster. Everyone has the same stuff to write about. Besides, I cover the coverage. Brett Taylor writes that Jesse Rogers says Pete Alonso wants to come to the Cubs. Oh, how fun. I’m willing to see it happen. Especially if the Cubs #signbellinger like Bruce Levine envisions. Nice one-two punch. Makes the Cubs awfully right-handed, though. More below about that, and more Bellinger talk and various and sundry other entertainments for an early fall day.

“Pete Alonso is on their radar. There’s no doubt about it. Here’s the reason: he wants to come here,” he told ESPN’s “Kap and J. Hood” show on Tuesday. “From what I’ve been told…is he’s surveyed now that the Mets have been broken up, and saw that the Cubs don’t have a first baseman ready to rock and roll. They have a pretty good team, and a great market. I think that he wants to come here as much as they want him.” — Jesse Rogers.

“The Cubs aren’t really in a position to wait things out, so it’s possible they’ll move on with their roster construction before Bellinger has made his choice.” — Evan Altman.

Food for Thought:

Florescence is the norm among mammals; most species do it to some extent, even us.https://t.co/OfAfu17EZI — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 4, 2023

Deadspin Bot is back — and its busier than ever. https://t.co/OWCJcBqlyn — Futurism (@futurism) October 4, 2023

The company has agreed to pay $150,000.https://t.co/ZX4frS4QNe — IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 4, 2023

