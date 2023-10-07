2023 MLB Division Series, Game 1: Rangers vs. Orioles, Twins vs. Astros

As is our usual practice here, we are going to have game threads for every postseason game.

For the division series round, where there will be four games today, we’ll have one thread for the afternoon games — this one — and another for two games to be played tonight.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s afternoon contests. These games won’t overlap as much as the wild card games did, so if you like, you can watch almost all of both of them.

12:03 p.m. CT: Rangers at Orioles

Pitching matchup: Andrew Heaney, LHP vs. Kyle Bradish, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

3:45 p.m. CT: Twins at Astros

Pitching matchup: Bailey Ober, RHP vs. Justin Verlander, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright and Tom Verducci.

The thread for the night games will post at 4 p.m. CT, one hour before the first one begins. Also, BCB’s Sara Sanchez will have her own preview of the division series coming up this afternoon.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.