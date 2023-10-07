2023 MLB Division Series, Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves, D-backs vs. Dodgers

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s evening contests. MLB has, whether intentionally or not, split this up so that the N.L. games are tonight following an afternoon of A.L. games.

Unlike the wild card round, these games are spaced out so that you can watch all of both, if you are so inclined. MLB got lucky that two West division teams are facing each other, so that game airs in prime time in PT.

5:07 p.m. CT: Phillies at Braves

Pitching matchup: Ranger Suarez, LHP vs. Spencer Strider, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

8:20 p.m. CT: D-backs at Dodgers

Pitching matchup: Merrill Kelly, RHP vs. Clayton Kershaw, LHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.