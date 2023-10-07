 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ behind the games

Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, hand-selected for your possible pleasure, with commentary. The playoffs are off-season for most of the league.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Matt Dirksen/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The offseason has begun for most of the league, while the playoff tournament takes place. The also-rans try to put themselves in position to be finalists and try to straighten out their lineups, line up their pitching staffs, get their payrolls in order, firm up their wish-lists.

Kudos are in order for PCA and Owen Caissie, who won MiLB awards, and again for Cody Bellinger, who is up for the Hank Aaron Award. Big Congratulations of course for the Tennessee Smokies, who won it all.

And Cub Tracks would be remiss is we also didn’t praise the Bears, who won their first contest in nearly a year, and we wish peace to No. 51, Dick Butkus, whose legendary nine-year career brought so many small earthquakes to the Chicago area.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...