Cub Tracks’ behind the games

The offseason has begun for most of the league, while the playoff tournament takes place. The also-rans try to put themselves in position to be finalists and try to straighten out their lineups, line up their pitching staffs, get their payrolls in order, firm up their wish-lists.
Kudos are in order for PCA and Owen Caissie, who won MiLB awards, and again for Cody Bellinger, who is up for the Hank Aaron Award. Big Congratulations of course for the Tennessee Smokies, who won it all.
And Cub Tracks would be remiss is we also didn’t praise the Bears, who won their first contest in nearly a year, and we wish peace to No. 51, Dick Butkus, whose legendary nine-year career brought so many small earthquakes to the Chicago area.
The Brewers are the second team in MLB history to have a multi-run lead at home in each of the final 2 games of a postseason series but lose both by 3+ runs.— OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 5, 2023
The other was the Cubs in Games 6 & 7 of the 2003 NLCS against the Marlins.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): 2023 run affords ‘a lot of optimism’ for Cubs. “The task now is to use ‘23 as a true springboard to a sustained run of contention in the coming seasons.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Mets provide more reason to feel better about your team as GM Billy Eppler steps down. “For now, let’s just take solace in the fact that the Cubs aren’t the Mets.”
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): What the Cubs will remember most about 2023 season. “Simply put, it was a fun year of baseball.”
- Justin Kaufmann (Axios*): The 2023 Chicago baseball awards. “... our second annual Axios Chicago baseball awards.”
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney The Athletic {$}): The Cubs want David Ross to succeed but their manager will be on the hot seat next season. “Next year is going to be important,” Jed Hoyer said.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Initial 2024 Cubs salary arbitration projections are out. “It’s kind of the ballpark range you use when thinking ahead about possible future budgetary decisions the Cubs may or may not make.” Jordan Campbell has more.
- Tony Andracki (Marquee Sports Network*): How Cubs view the curious Marcus Stroman situation this winter. “Certainly a tale of two seasons,” Jed Hoyer said.
- Brad Wakai (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs Star involved in front office offseason decisions. “... Dansby Swanson will play some sort of role...”
- Zachary Rotman (Rising Apple*): 3 Cubs players the Mets should demand in any Pete Alonso trade. “The Mets would need a HAUL to move Alonso.”
- Rich Eberwein (Cubbies Crib*): 5 Chicago Cubs prospects that could headline a Pete Alonso trade. “The Cubs have plenty of prospects to trade if they want to go out and get an impact bat...” And more.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): The Anthony Rizzo lesson in Pete Crow-Armstrong’s initial struggles with the Cubs. “... he showed up in spring training the next year and he had completely altered his swing.” More PCA from the Tribune.
- Brad Wakai (Fan Nation*): Cubs slugger nominated for prestigious award. Bellinger has been nominated for the Hank Aaron Award.
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): Cubs need to figure out how to make most of improved minor leagues. “That’s a good problem to have, but it’s a challenge nonetheless,” Hoyer said.
- John Owens (ABC7*): Chicago Cubs’ legendary ‘Bleacher Preacher’ celebrates 80 years at Wrigley Field. “Pritikin, now 86, has done much of his cheering for the Cubs in character...”
