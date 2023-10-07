Cub Tracks’ behind the games

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The offseason has begun for most of the league, while the playoff tournament takes place. The also-rans try to put themselves in position to be finalists and try to straighten out their lineups, line up their pitching staffs, get their payrolls in order, firm up their wish-lists.

Kudos are in order for PCA and Owen Caissie, who won MiLB awards, and again for Cody Bellinger, who is up for the Hank Aaron Award. Big Congratulations of course for the Tennessee Smokies, who won it all.

And Cub Tracks would be remiss is we also didn’t praise the Bears, who won their first contest in nearly a year, and we wish peace to No. 51, Dick Butkus, whose legendary nine-year career brought so many small earthquakes to the Chicago area.

The Brewers are the second team in MLB history to have a multi-run lead at home in each of the final 2 games of a postseason series but lose both by 3+ runs.



The other was the Cubs in Games 6 & 7 of the 2003 NLCS against the Marlins. — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 5, 2023

