2023 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Rangers vs. Orioles, Twins vs. Astros

The National League takes today off, so today will be all A.L. series, Game 2.

The Rangers edged by the Orioles 3-2 in Game 1, in part because Baltimore made the inexplicable decision to take the tying run off base in a stolen base attempt in the ninth inning.

Meanwhile, the Astros built up a 5-0 lead thanks to home runs by Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez and held off a late Twins rally to win 6-4.

3:07 p.m. CT: Rangers at Orioles. Rangers lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Jordan Montgomery, LHP vs. Grayson Rodriguez, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz and Ken Rosenthal.

7:03 p.m. CT: Twins at Astros. Astros lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Pablo Lopez, RHP vs. Framber Valdez, LHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: FS1. Announcers: Adam Amin, A.J. Pierzynski, Adam Wainwright and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s games. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.