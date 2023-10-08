Cub Tracks’ objects in the mirror are smaller than they appear

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
There’s not much going on in Cubdom, at least not at the level where sportswriters feed, and so we find less content generated. The team, of course, offscreen, is busier than a one-armed paperhanger in a beehive, but no informational honey has dripped out so far.
*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*): Clues for the Chicago Cubs’ late-season collapse were right in front of our eyes all along. HIndsight is 20/20.
- Brad Wakai (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs record highest attendance in years. “They brought in a total of 2,775,149 fans in 2023, easily eclipsing their two previous seasons.” Brett Taylor confirms.
- Jordan Campbell (Cubbies Crib*): Padres leave door wide open on Juan Soto trade. “If the Padres are open for business in terms of trading Soto, the Cubs need to make a deal.”
- Jon Greenberg (The Athletic {$}): Talking about the 2003 Cubs brings back memories and a lot of stories. “Karros enjoyed the nightlife and all, but what he really remembers is the almost small-town atmosphere.” The first of this series.
- Steve Zalinsky (Daily Herald* {$}): Baseball Way Back: Dunston recalls Cubs debut, Boys of Zimmer. “He’s my favorite manager.”
- Eldon Harn (Chicago Sun-Times*): Among baseball’s greatest home runs, include one by the Cubs’ Dave Kingman. “There was no electronic tracker device for either the Kingman or Glenallen Hill home runs, so neither can definitively claim official honors as the longest at Wrigley. But both were awesome.”
Food for Thought:
It's Impossible To Keep Mountain Gorillas In A Zoo – Here's Whyhttps://t.co/vhRPFcGJ1w— IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 7, 2023
Mercury Has Wrinkles Because It’s Shrinking, Scientists Say https://t.co/ew0A5WW7gR— Futurism (@futurism) October 7, 2023
Sweet, Sour, Salty, Bitter, Umami - Now Meet The Sixth Tastehttps://t.co/n89g9xXVFd— IFLScience (@IFLScience) October 6, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.
Loading comments...