2023 MLB Division Series, Game 2: Phillies vs. Braves, D-backs vs. Dodgers

The A.L. teams take today off after playing Game 2 Sunday, so tonight’s games are all National League, after the N.L. had a day off following their Game 1.

The Dodgers got stomped by the Diamondbacks 11-2 after Arizona crushed Clayton Kershaw for six runs in the first inning. Meanwhile, in Atlanta, the visiting Phillies shut out the Braves.

So a pair of Wild Card teams has the leg up, for now, to head to the NLCS.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s evening contests.

5:07 p.m. CT: Phillies at Braves. Phillies lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Zack Wheeler, RHP vs. Max Fried, LHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Brian Anderson, Jeff Francoeur and Matt Winer.

8:07 p.m. CT: D-backs at Dodgers. D-backs lead series 1-0.

Pitching matchup: Zac Gallen, RHP vs. Bobby Miller, RHP

MLB.com Gameday

TV: TBS. Announcers: Bob Costas, Ron Darling and Lauren Shehadi.

Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.