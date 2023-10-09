Baseball history unpacked, October 9

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Dave Rowe, Jim Qualls, Felix Fermin, Courtney Duncan*, Derek Holland, David Phelps. Also notable: Rube Marquard HOF.

Today in history:

768 - Charlemagne and his brother Carloman I are crowned Kings of The Franks.

1000 - Leif Ericson reaches "Vinland" (possibly L'Anse aux Meadows, Canada) reputedly becoming first European to reach North America.

1410 - Earliest mention of Prague's astronomical clock, the world's oldest still in operation, built by Mikuláš of Kadaň and Jan Šindel.

1781 Americans under George Washington and the French under Comte de Rochambeau begin bombardment of Yorktown, the last battle of American Revolutionary War.

1855 - American inventor Isaac Singer patents sewing machine motor.

1924 - Municipal Grant Park Stadium, in Chicago Illinois (now known as Soldier Field) is officially dedicated.

1926 - NBC (National Broadcasting Corporation) forms.

1938 - Cleveland Rams and Chicago Bears play one of only four penalty-free games in NFL history; Rams win 14-7 at Cleveland Stadium.

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.