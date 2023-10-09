Outside The Confines: Is Clayton Kershaw cursed?

Well, no one likes to say there are postseason curses (certainly not on a Cubs site!) but there are certainly some “curses” being broken this year—the Twins are thankful—while others remain steadfast. Clayton Kershaw, who has routinely been excellent during the regular season his whole career, has consistently struggled in his postseason outings.
This year is no different. During game one of the NLDS, the Dodgers took on the Diamondbacks, and Kershaw gave up six runs — retiring only one batter — before he was pulled from the game.
Kershaw didn’t mince words about his performance when he spoke to the press postgame, and he didn’t make any excuses. “Disappointing. Embarrassing. There’s no excuses. “I let everybody down,” he said.
It’s another bummer postseason performance in a long career of October struggles. Which just begs the question as Kershaw’s career winds down: when is he going to get his chance to shine one last time?
Here are some more details on Kershaw’s terrible Game 1:
- Bob Costas’s reaction to Kershaw’s meltdown kind of says it all. Story by Tyler Lauletta.
- Andy McCullough reports on Kershaw’s post-game response, where the pitcher insisted health concerns weren’t to blame for his performance. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Despite how Kershaw performed, according to Dave Roberts he’s still the only option for the Dodgers in Game 4, Story by Fabian Ardaya.
Now on to the rest of today’s links!
- Jonathan Mayo follows the path that took Royce Lewis from top prospect to postseason hero for the Twins.
- Leo Morgenstern looks at some standout performances from the eliminated wild card teams.
- Kennedi Landry looks at the win that’s sending the Rangers back home up 2-0.
- Andy Nesbitt recounts the incredible play made by Trea Turner to save the Phillies’ Game 1.
- In a pretty classless move, Braves fans rained garbage down on the field mid-game after disagreeing with a call. Story by Patrick Andres.
- Tim Keown takes a look at the radical calm that brought Bruce Bochy to the postseason.
- Dan Hayes talks to Twins fans about how meaningful it has been to move beyond their postseason curse. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Not sure if the Dodgers have watched previous postseason performances, but...
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says Clayton Kershaw will be Game 4 starter: For us to accomplish what we want to this year, we're going to need Clayton Kershaw to start baseball games. And I've got all the confidence in the world that he can do that and he's going to be just fine.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 8, 2023
- Mets’ GM Billy Epler has stepped down. Story by Will Sammon. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Justin Verlander still has it, as the Astros take game one. Story by Kyle Kishimoto.
- Betelhem Asahme looks at the unique way Corey Seager made postseason history.
- Not a huge surprise here, but Max Scherzer was not included on the Rangers’ ALDS roster. Story by David Schoenfield.
- Emma Baccellieri shares what’s next for the long-time Orioles clubhouse manager.
- Former reliever Jim Poole has passed away due to ALS at the age of 57. (AP)
- Josh Jung is honoring his hero Brooks Robinson as he plays through the postseason. Story by Ken Rosenthal. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- That’s one way to say “fun.”
Phillies games are like if D3 baseball games had 38,000 people.— Welly ⚾️ (@kylewellman24) October 6, 2023
