2023 World Series Game 5: Rangers vs. D-backs, Wednesday 11/1, 7:03 CT

The Rangers blew out the Diamondbacks in Game 4 — the 11-7 score was much closer than the game really was, with Arizona scoring a bunch of runs in garbage time near the end.

If Texas wins — and they have won 10 straight road games this postseason — it will be the first World Series championship in franchise history, which dates back to them becoming the expansion Washington Senators in 1961. That’s the second longest existing World Series drought, behind Cleveland’s, which dates to 1948. But you know that one, I’m sure.

If Arizona wins, the teams will head back to Arlington for Game 6 on Friday.

Here’s all the info you’ll need for today’s game.

7:03 p.m. CT: Rangers at D-backs. Rangers lead series 3-1.

Pitching matchup: Nathan Eovaldi, RHP vs. Zac Gallen, RHP

Rangers lineup:

D-backs lineup:

MLB.com Gameday

TV: Fox-TV. Announcers: Joe Davis, John Smoltz, Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

This is the only thread for today’s World Series game. Enjoy, and discuss amongst yourselves.