Baseball history unpacked, November 1

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. 2016 Game 6, Jeremiah Estrada’s birthday, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
Happy birthday, Jeremiah Estrada!
On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Fred Demarais, Sherman Kennedy, Earl Blackburn, James York, Larry French, Clint Compton, Miguel Dilone, Anthony Bass, Jeremiah Estrada*. Also notable: Bid McPhee HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1348 - The Black Death reaches London on or about this date.
  • 1512 - Michelangelo’s paintings on ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican first exhibited.
  • 1665 - Robert Hooke’s landmark work “Micrographia” with drawings using a microscope and coining the word “cell” is published by the Royal Society.
  • 1800 - John Adams becomes the first US President to live in the White House.
  • 1922 - Mustafa Kemal Ataturk takes Constantinople from Mehmed VI, proclaiming the Republic of Turkey and bringing an end to the Ottoman Empire.

