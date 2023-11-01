Baseball history unpacked, November 1

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Fred Demarais, Sherman Kennedy, Earl Blackburn, James York, Larry French, Clint Compton, Miguel Dilone, Anthony Bass, Jeremiah Estrada*. Also notable: Bid McPhee HOF.

Today in history:

1348 - The Black Death reaches London on or about this date.

- The Black Death reaches London on or about this date. 1512 - Michelangelo’s paintings on ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican first exhibited.

- Michelangelo’s paintings on ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican first exhibited. 1665 - Robert Hooke’s landmark work “Micrographia” with drawings using a microscope and coining the word “cell” is published by the Royal Society.

- Robert Hooke’s landmark work “Micrographia” with drawings using a microscope and coining the word “cell” is published by the Royal Society. 1800 - John Adams becomes the first US President to live in the White House.

- John Adams becomes the first US President to live in the White House. 1922 - Mustafa Kemal Ataturk takes Constantinople from Mehmed VI, proclaiming the Republic of Turkey and bringing an end to the Ottoman Empire.

Common sources:

*pictured.

