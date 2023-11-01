Outside The Confines: November’s here

Welcome to November, friends! The World Series is still ongoing so not a lot of breaking news to be had. We’ll dwell initially on the rough choice made by the Rangers to bench two players for the rest of the series, and then smatter in a bit more World Series insight (including two very different Tommy Pham stories). There’s also a little spooky Halloween-themed fun in the mix for today, since yesterday was Halloween.

Let’s get into today’s links!

My pal @DPLennon points out that the Diamondbacks’ logo is a snake’s mouth with a tongue in the middle, and I’m both amazed by this and shocked that I never noticed. pic.twitter.com/RPixVeKEDz — Tyler Kepner (@TylerKepner) October 30, 2023

We are proud to announce that Aaron Judge is the winner of the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award, baseball’s most prestigious individual honor. pic.twitter.com/M5UfYCr4Gl — MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2023

People keep asking me if I’m officially retired. Well, here is my official retirement paperwork that we turned in to the @Cardinals and @MLBPA. Retired? Absolutely, for all the best reasons. Will send more later. Love y’all. pic.twitter.com/yxCvgFjFdz — Adam Wainwright (@UncleCharlie50) October 30, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.