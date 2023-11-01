 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: November’s here

Snow is falling some places, so maybe it’s for the best we have an Arizona/Texas World Series.

By Ashley MacLennan
new

Welcome to November, friends! The World Series is still ongoing so not a lot of breaking news to be had. We’ll dwell initially on the rough choice made by the Rangers to bench two players for the rest of the series, and then smatter in a bit more World Series insight (including two very different Tommy Pham stories). There’s also a little spooky Halloween-themed fun in the mix for today, since yesterday was Halloween.

Let’s get into today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

