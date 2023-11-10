Baseball history unpacked, November 10

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Fred Roat, Willie McGill, Jim Cook, Carmen Mauro, Chick King, Mike Vail, Micah Bowie.

Today in history:

1630 - Failed palace revolution in France against Cardinal Richelieu.

- Failed palace revolution in France against Cardinal Richelieu. 1793 - France ends forced worship of God.

- France ends forced worship of God. 1871 - Henry Morton Stanley encounters David Livingstone at Ujiji, near Lake Tanganyika in Central Africa, with the immortal words ‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’

- Henry Morton Stanley encounters David Livingstone at Ujiji, near Lake Tanganyika in Central Africa, with the immortal words ‘Dr Livingstone, I presume?’ 1924 - Dion O’Banion, leader of the North Side Gang is assassinated in his flower shop by members of Johnny Torrio’s gang, sparking the bloody gang war of the 1920s in Chicago.

- Dion O’Banion, leader of the North Side Gang is assassinated in his flower shop by members of Johnny Torrio’s gang, sparking the bloody gang war of the 1920s in Chicago. 1940 - Walt Disney begins serving as an informer for the Los Angeles office of the FBI; his job is to report back information on alleged Hollywood subversives.

- Walt Disney begins serving as an informer for the Los Angeles office of the FBI; his job is to report back information on alleged Hollywood subversives. 1969 - ”Sesame Street” premieres on PBS TV.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration