Outside The Confines: The Tigers claim the voice of the White Sox

This might be the best offseason move yet.

By Ashley MacLennan
Well, one of the biggest moves of the offseason has nothing to do with players, or even with the shuffle of managers.

The Detroit Tigers announced today that after Bally Sports Detroit parted ways with Matt Shepard the new play-by-play announcer for the season will be none other than White Sox great Jason Benetti.

Benetti spent eight seasons calling games in Chicago and attained a level of respect and renown not often seen with those in the broadcast booth. He will certainly be missed in Chicago, and welcomed with open arms in Detroit.

Benetti made a statement about the move on his Instagram.

And here was the official statement from the White Sox.

