Outside The Confines: The Tigers claim the voice of the White Sox

Well, one of the biggest moves of the offseason has nothing to do with players, or even with the shuffle of managers.

The Detroit Tigers announced today that after Bally Sports Detroit parted ways with Matt Shepard the new play-by-play announcer for the season will be none other than White Sox great Jason Benetti.

Benetti spent eight seasons calling games in Chicago and attained a level of respect and renown not often seen with those in the broadcast booth. He will certainly be missed in Chicago, and welcomed with open arms in Detroit.

Benetti made a statement about the move on his Instagram.

Dear @whitesox fans,



You’ve spent 8 years making me feel welcome and loved and appreciated. And I love you dearly.



I will always cherish you and your passion and joy. You mean more than you know to me.



Thank you for filling my heart.#IsItRaining Yes, as I type this. — Jason Benetti (@jasonbenetti) November 9, 2023

And here was the official statement from the White Sox.

Now on to today’s links!

A stomach ailment has felled some 10% of the executives at MLB’s annual offseason kickoff. It’s serious enough that the league considered ending the whole thing early. The GM meetings have become the GI meetings. https://t.co/JFQsanfp1G — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) November 8, 2023

Aaron Judge told Brian Cashman that the Yankees should value RBIs and batting average more pic.twitter.com/2RXkb6Dwz3 — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) November 8, 2023

The Oakland City Council UNANIMOUSLY passed their resolution affirming that the A’s belong in Oakland. Shows Mayor, City Council, Port, and local labor all united and ready to play ball with MLB. Rarely get this many entities in lockstep like that. The fans packed the chambers. pic.twitter.com/Jf0I09IZDI — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) November 8, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.