 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks reallocates that money

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes. The same stuff, only more of it today as we await developments.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Milwaukee Brewers v Chicago Cubs Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Rumors continue swirling. The Cubs will shortly sign EVERY FREE AGENT, no need to worry. The Cubs will have a different DH every game, and each will make a cool million per at-bat. It’s a whole new world!

Hoho, I want what I’m smoking!

Let’s move on, shall we?

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...