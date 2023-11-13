 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball history unpacked, November 13

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Ryne Sandberg’s MVP and a big day for the Great White North.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Johnny Kling, Bob Garbark, Steve Bilko, Wade Miley, Arodys Vizcaíno. Also notable: Buck O’Neil HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1553 - English Lady Jane Grey and Archbishop Thomas Cranmer accused of high treason.
  • 1841 - James Braid first sees a demonstration of animal magnetism, which leads to his study of the subject he eventually calls hypnosis.
  • 1856 - The Great Bell of Big Ben first chimes at the foot of the still unfinished clock tower outside the Palace of Westminster.
  • 1931 - Hattie Caraway appointed first US woman senator.
  • 1971 - Mariner 9, first to orbit another planet (Mars).

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration

