Outside The Confines: Warming up the Hot Stove

Congratulations to James Triantos, who was named “Offensive Player of the Year” in the Arizona Fall League.

Also, the Cubs have released the following minor leaguers: RHP Derek Casey, RHP Michael McAvene, RHP Anthony Mendez, RHP Gleiber Morales, RHP Wilber Rodriguez, RHP Tomy Sanchez, RHP Jarod Wright, LHP Jose Aquino, LHP Scott Kobos, C Brayan Altuve, C Malcom Quintero, C Jake Washer, OF Raino Coran.

McAvene is the big name here. When he was drafted in the third round out of Louisville in 2019, he was someone who was expected to move fast through the minor leagues. Instead, he struggled badly with control and never made it above High-A South Bend.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.