Cub Tracks’ pastime management

Cub Tracks wishes to announce the commencement of yet another baseball noir novel, our third. We are ever so happy and hope to move this one over to a second draft. The other two haven’t gotten that far, yet. The inner editor would love to take on the task, but the inner treasurer says “not so fast, sport.”

Alas, so it is, with the creative life. You are a prisoner of expectations, a victim of circumstances, even though those circumstances are necessarily stochastic, i.e., plagued with stubborn streaks of randomness that make them hard to predict.

sto·chas·tic /stəˈkastik/ adjective TECHNICAL randomly determined; having a random probability distribution or pattern that may be analyzed statistically but may not be predicted precisely.

So it is with baseball, Coach. In life, as in baseball, things happen for no reason whatsoever. And there’s nothing you can do about except to induce redundancy, like the third part that NASA likes to build in, the fail-safe for the fail-safe.

This, by the way, is why trying to predict baseball statistically makes me gnash my teeth. My scrying glass says “Mattel” on the side of it. Hey, it works for the NHL..

You can talk to me.

Here’s the entire Craig Counsell presser if you haven’t seen it. [VIDEO]

Here are some highlights if you don’t have time for the whole thing. [VIDEO]

ESPN announces #Cubs-Rangers will be its exclusive MLB Opening Night broadcast March 28 at Globe Life Field.

The game marks the start of ESPN’s 35th season of MLB coverage. — Jeff Agrest (@JeffAgrest) November 13, 2023

