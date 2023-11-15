 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball history unpacked, November 15

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. PED cleanup, Bonds indicted, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
MLB: 1945 World Series
Mickey Livingston coming home.
Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Pete Childs, Pat Ragan, Mickey Livingston*.

Today in history:

  • 1533 - Spanish expedition led by Francisco Pizarro captures the Inca capital of Cusco after defeating an Inca army led by General Quisquis.
  • 1620 - Myles Standish leads 16 men in a foot exploration of the northern portion of Cape Cod.
  • 1720 - Pirates Anne Bonny, Mary Read and Calico Jack are captured by Capt. Jonathan Barnet and brought to the Spanish Town of Jamaica, for trial.
  • 1763 - Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon begin surveying Mason–Dixon line between Pennsylvania and Maryland.
  • 1777 - Articles of Confederation, the first constitution of the United States, is approved by the Continental Congress.
  • 1919 - US Senate first invokes the Cloture Rule to end a filibuster, passes Versailles Treaty.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration

