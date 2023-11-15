Baseball history unpacked, November 15

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Pete Childs, Pat Ragan, Mickey Livingston*.

Today in history:

1533 - Spanish expedition led by Francisco Pizarro captures the Inca capital of Cusco after defeating an Inca army led by General Quisquis.

- Spanish expedition led by Francisco Pizarro captures the Inca capital of Cusco after defeating an Inca army led by General Quisquis. 1620 - Myles Standish leads 16 men in a foot exploration of the northern portion of Cape Cod.

- Myles Standish leads 16 men in a foot exploration of the northern portion of Cape Cod. 1720 - Pirates Anne Bonny, Mary Read and Calico Jack are captured by Capt. Jonathan Barnet and brought to the Spanish Town of Jamaica, for trial.

- Pirates Anne Bonny, Mary Read and Calico Jack are captured by Capt. Jonathan Barnet and brought to the Spanish Town of Jamaica, for trial. 1763 - Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon begin surveying Mason–Dixon line between Pennsylvania and Maryland.

- Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon begin surveying Mason–Dixon line between Pennsylvania and Maryland. 1777 - Articles of Confederation, the first constitution of the United States, is approved by the Continental Congress.

- Articles of Confederation, the first constitution of the United States, is approved by the Continental Congress. 1919 - US Senate first invokes the Cloture Rule to end a filibuster, passes Versailles Treaty.

*pictured.

