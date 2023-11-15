 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Award season is in full swing

Revealing your Managers of the Year

By Ashley MacLennan
We have begun to see award season begin for MLB, in which the best and brightest performances of the year are acknowledged. The Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards have been announced, and this week the more specific achievement awards are starting to roll out.

On Monday, the Rookie of the Year awards went out to Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks and Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles, who both won with unanimous votes.

Last night we saw the announcement of the Managers of the Year (more on that in a moment).

The rest of the week we still have more to look forward to. Tonight the Cy Young Awards will be announced, and then Thursday evening we get the MVP awards.

  • And your 2023 Managers of the Year are...

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

