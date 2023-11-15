Outside The Confines: Award season is in full swing

We have begun to see award season begin for MLB, in which the best and brightest performances of the year are acknowledged. The Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards have been announced, and this week the more specific achievement awards are starting to roll out.

On Monday, the Rookie of the Year awards went out to Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks and Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles, who both won with unanimous votes.

Last night we saw the announcement of the Managers of the Year (more on that in a moment).

The rest of the week we still have more to look forward to. Tonight the Cy Young Awards will be announced, and then Thursday evening we get the MVP awards.

And your 2023 Managers of the Year are...

With profound sadness, the Padres announce that their Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler passed away today in San Diego. He will be dearly missed.



Please see the attached press release for further detail: https://t.co/aCzmP690G9 pic.twitter.com/hWOxwRbLFq — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 14, 2023

Prince Fielder, asked to give an example of how Craig Counsell helped him as a teammate:



"There was one time I was thinking about bunting. He told me if I bunted he would punch me in the face." — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 13, 2018

