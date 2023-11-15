Outside The Confines: Award season is in full swing

We have begun to see award season begin for MLB, in which the best and brightest performances of the year are acknowledged. The Gold Glove and Silver Slugger awards have been announced, and this week the more specific achievement awards are starting to roll out.
On Monday, the Rookie of the Year awards went out to Corbin Carroll of the Diamondbacks and Gunnar Henderson of the Orioles, who both won with unanimous votes.
Last night we saw the announcement of the Managers of the Year (more on that in a moment).
The rest of the week we still have more to look forward to. Tonight the Cy Young Awards will be announced, and then Thursday evening we get the MVP awards.
- And your 2023 Managers of the Year are...
- We know who won, but here was a good case for each candidate. (MLB)
- Leo Morgenstern admits Kyle Gibson is kind of boring, but wonders if that really matters.
- Could Shohei Ohtani possibly sign a short-term deal? (MLB)
- MLB insiders are 100% certain Juan Soto is getting traded this offseason. Story by Jelani Scott.
- Jeff Passan reports on senators questioning whether a Florida law violates the CBA for minor league players.
- Tim Britton assesses the needs of all 30 MLB teams this offseason. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Dan Szymborski explains his NL Rookie of the Year ballot.
- Matt Kelly ranks every Rookie of the Year winner. Ever.
- Tom Verducci reports that MLB pitchers are only getting harder to hit.
- Jeff Passan makes some bold predictions for the offseason.
- Tyler Kepner reports on Gerrit Cole’s likely exit from the No Cy Young club. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Michael Baumann hypothesizes over a second Alex Verdugo trade.
- All seven players who were eligible for qualifying offers have turned them down. Story by Thomas Harrigan.
- Padres owner Peter Seidler has passed away at the age of 63. Story by Joseph Salvador.
- Here’s the Padres' official statement.
With profound sadness, the Padres announce that their Chairman and Owner Peter Seidler passed away today in San Diego. He will be dearly missed.— San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 14, 2023
Please see the attached press release for further detail: https://t.co/aCzmP690G9 pic.twitter.com/hWOxwRbLFq
- Jay Jaffe looks at the Hall of Fame case for Hank Peters.
- The Yankees GM made a pretty brutal (if honest) remark about Giancarlo Stanton’s injury history. Story by Jelani Scott.
- Stanton’s agent wasn’t going to take that down, and Patrick Andres looks at how he responded to the statement.
- The Brewers may soon be welcoming a new manager in the form of Pat Murphy reports Jesse Rogers.
- Evan Drellich reports that it’s likely MLB ownership will approve the A’s move to Las Vegas as soon as this week. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Ben Clemens gives Bruce Bochy his postseason report card.
- Ken Rosenthal tries to determine if Aaron Nola is a good fit for the Braves’ starting pitcher needs. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- I know this is old but it made me giggle.
Prince Fielder, asked to give an example of how Craig Counsell helped him as a teammate:— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 13, 2018
"There was one time I was thinking about bunting. He told me if I bunted he would punch me in the face."
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
Loading comments...