Cub Tracks’ well, we’re waiting — when does the winning start?

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes. The 40-man is full again, roster jenga is starting to spin, and good stuff is bound to happen.

By Duane Pesice
Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I’m just going to go right ahead and say it. Ozzie Guillen is a nincompoop. I mean that only in the best possible way. Buy you knew that.

Mmm, roster jenga, smell it. We’ll have prospect profiles coming up to whet your appetite. Bailey Horn especially has come up for discussion, so he’ll be first. Michael Arias and Porter Hodge after. P.J. Higgins won’t be back. He’s a Reds minor-leaguer now. So the Cubs will need a break-glass backup at Triple-A.

Food for Thought:

