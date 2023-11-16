Cub Tracks’ well, we’re waiting — when does the winning start?

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I’m just going to go right ahead and say it. Ozzie Guillen is a nincompoop. I mean that only in the best possible way. Buy you knew that.

Mmm, roster jenga, smell it. We’ll have prospect profiles coming up to whet your appetite. Bailey Horn especially has come up for discussion, so he’ll be first. Michael Arias and Porter Hodge after. P.J. Higgins won’t be back. He’s a Reds minor-leaguer now. So the Cubs will need a break-glass backup at Triple-A.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Entire Brewers coaching staff is returning so Craig Counsell likely to keep some holdovers from Ross' staff in Chicago. Still working through that. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 15, 2023

Food for Thought:

When A Scientist At A Medical Equipment Laboratory Investigated His Own Hauntinghttps://t.co/jsMVTNOv9U — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 14, 2023

NASA and Japan to launch world's 1st wooden satellite as soon as 2024. Why? https://t.co/S5MhoPkBFJ — Live Science (@LiveScience) November 14, 2023

Yet Another Town Has Reported "The Hum", Sparking Mystery And Sleepless Nightshttps://t.co/3pCLgiQWmI — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 15, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.