 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cubs bench coach Andy Green is leaving to take a position with the Mets

This news spilled out in a curious way.

By Al Yellon
/ new
Andy Green in the Cubs dugout in 2021
Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images

Recently, Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote an article about the Yankees’ interest in Cody Bellinger.

This is of only peripheral interest to us as Cubs fans, since Bellinger is a free agent, though of course many would like to see the Cubs retain him.

Buried deep in that article was this:

David Ross and Andy Green were as the Cubs manager and bench coach, respectively; both have since been dismissed.

Well. At no time did any news come from the Cubs that Green had been let go as bench coach.

Here’s what actually happened with Green:

Okay, so how did Sherman’s article read the way it did? He explains:

This article posted here October 11 indicates that two Cubs coaches from 2023 were actually let go, game strategy coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young. So, the Cubs actually do have three openings on the coaching staff for Craig Counsell and the front office to fill, including the important role of bench coach.

Where will they go with this?

Well, that’s too bad. Jon Jay was a respected clubhouse leader when he was a Cubs player in 2017 and he will be entering his second year as Marlins first base coach.

I’m not familiar with others who might be available to join Craig Counsell’s staff, but as noted, he’s got three vacancies to fill.

As always, we await developments.

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...