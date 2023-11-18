Cubs bench coach Andy Green is leaving to take a position with the Mets

Recently, Joel Sherman of the New York Post wrote an article about the Yankees’ interest in Cody Bellinger.

This is of only peripheral interest to us as Cubs fans, since Bellinger is a free agent, though of course many would like to see the Cubs retain him.

Buried deep in that article was this:

David Ross and Andy Green were as the Cubs manager and bench coach, respectively; both have since been dismissed.

Well. At no time did any news come from the Cubs that Green had been let go as bench coach.

Here’s what actually happened with Green:

Andy Green is taking a job in the New York Mets’ front office, sources tell ESPN. He was the Cubs’ bench coach and was offered other jobs in the organization after David Ross was let go. Green decided to go the Mets, but he was not fired by the Cubs. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 18, 2023

Okay, so how did Sherman’s article read the way it did? He explains:

It was an attempt to use a shorthand that neither would be back in their role and for brevity I used inelegant language that was not fully clear on Green. https://t.co/b2SS3YfDax — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) November 18, 2023

This article posted here October 11 indicates that two Cubs coaches from 2023 were actually let go, game strategy coach Craig Driver and bullpen coach Chris Young. So, the Cubs actually do have three openings on the coaching staff for Craig Counsell and the front office to fill, including the important role of bench coach.

Where will they go with this?

The Chicago Cubs interviewed Miami Marlins 1B coach Jon Jay to become their bench coach, but the Cubs have now decided to go in a different direction.

The Cubs' vacancy remains because of the firing of Andy Green. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) November 18, 2023

Well, that’s too bad. Jon Jay was a respected clubhouse leader when he was a Cubs player in 2017 and he will be entering his second year as Marlins first base coach.

I’m not familiar with others who might be available to join Craig Counsell’s staff, but as noted, he’s got three vacancies to fill.

As always, we await developments.