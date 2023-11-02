 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ that championship season

Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, served just the way you like them, as hot links. A special anniversary in the hearts of Cubs fans everywhere. Let’s do it again!

Chicago Cubs World Series Celebration Photo by Jim Vondruska/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Today is, of course, the anniversary of this:

Which was fabulous, and created a greater sense of expectation for the team, which has not been fulfilled as they faltered in sustaining that momentum. Still, a great accomplishment, and one we will savor at least until it happens again, hopefully with a little less time elapsed.

