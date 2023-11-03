 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Baseball history unpacked, November 3

A M-W-F digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Joe Maddon signs on the dotted line, and other stories.

By Duane Pesice
MLB: MAY 03 Brewers at Cubs
Joe Maddon becomes Cubs manager, 2014.
Photo by Warren Wimmer/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Jim McCormick, Ed Lennox, Bob Fisher, Fred Richards, Ken Holtzman, Danny Young, Jonathan Herrera, Ryan Tepera. Also notable: Bob Feller HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1579 - Francis Drake arrives at Ternate in the East Indies and makes a trade treaty with the Sultan of Ternate, buys a cargo of cloves.
  • 1883 - US Supreme Court decides federal courts have no jurisdiction over Native American tribal Council (Ex parte Crow Dog).
  • 1896 - Martha Hughes Cannon of Utah elected 1st female state senator in the US.
  • 1906 - International Radiotelegraph Conference in Berlin selects “SOS” (· · · – – – · · ·) distress signal as the worldwide standard for help.

