Outside the Confines: The Rangers win the World Series

The Rangers win their first World Series. The Diamondbacks look ahead to next year. The Hot Stove is heating up. And other news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
Congratulations to the Texas Rangers, who won their first World Series title in their 63-year-old franchise history. That includes eleven seasons in Washington, who went 32 years without a team and still won a World Series with the Nationals before the Rangers did.

And my advice to any Rangers fans who may be reading this: enjoy every second of it. The Cubs’ 2016 title may not have technically been their first, but it was the first for every living Cubs fan. So we know how you are feeling right about now.

That ties in with what Hazen said—they Diamondbacks just didn’t have enough starting pitching.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

