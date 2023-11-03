Outside the Confines: The Rangers win the World Series

Congratulations to the Texas Rangers, who won their first World Series title in their 63-year-old franchise history. That includes eleven seasons in Washington, who went 32 years without a team and still won a World Series with the Nationals before the Rangers did.

And my advice to any Rangers fans who may be reading this: enjoy every second of it. The Cubs’ 2016 title may not have technically been their first, but it was the first for every living Cubs fan. So we know how you are feeling right about now.

Sort of surprised at how many articles about last night's game seem to think that the D-Backs were using some galaxy brain approach by starting an opener and weren't just desperately trying to work around the fact that they do not have enough good starting pitchers — Mike Petriello (@mike_petriello) November 1, 2023

That ties in with what Hazen said—they Diamondbacks just didn’t have enough starting pitching.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.