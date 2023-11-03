James Triantos, Kevin Alcántara named to 2023 Fall Stars Game

James Triantos and Kevin Alcántara have been having fine seasons in the Arizona Fall League.

Today, both were named to the 2023 Fall Stars Game National League roster. The game will be played Sunday, November 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

In 20 games in the AFL season so far (through Thursday), Triantos is batting .427/.511/.720 (32-for-75) with three doubles, five triples, three home runs and 18 runs scored. His 1.231 OPS currently leads the AFL and he’s got a real good chance of being named league MVP.

Alcántara, in 18 games, is batting .243/.321/.514 (18-for-74) with five doubles and five home runs, and is second in the league with 21 RBI.

Here are the full Fall Stars Game rosters.

National League:

American League:

The game will be televised live on MLB Network and also live streamed at this link.

Since I know how much everyone here likes game threads, we’ll have a game thread available for you starting an hour before game time, at 6 p.m. CT on Sunday. Enjoy the game!