Cub Tracks’ Belli dance and other steps

Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes, served just the way you like them, hot off the grill. Free Agency beckons. Get your popcorn here!

By Duane Pesice
Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Not much of a surprise, given his production — Cody Bellinger won Comeback Player of the Year. Al and I both predicted that in the BCB Roundtable. He made a cool million from the nod. Among others, Patrick Mooney wrote it up {$}.

Roster jenga has begun. Free agency looms. The Cubs stand to be real active in both the Free Agent and trade markets this winter as they have needs that can be best addressed in those areas, rather than depend on farmhands that may or may not be ready yet.

Food for Thought:

