2023 Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game, Sunday 11/5, 7 p.m. CT

The best players from the Arizona Fall League will play in a N.L. vs. A.L. game tonight at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised live on MLB Network, and also streaming via this MLB.com link.

The game is being played at the Cubs’ Spring Training home, Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Cubs players in the game are James Triantos and Kevin Alcántara.

Here are the rosters for tonight’s game:

We hope to see you at Sloan Park this Sunday evening. #AFL23 pic.twitter.com/LAEZI9497t — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 3, 2023

Here’s a Gameday link to follow along if you’re not near a TV or can’t stream.

Enjoy! More baseball is always good. Discuss amongst yourselves.