2023 Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game, Sunday 11/5, 7 p.m. CT

There’s still baseball to watch!

By Al Yellon
The best players from the Arizona Fall League will play in a N.L. vs. A.L. game tonight at 7 p.m. CT. The game will be televised live on MLB Network, and also streaming via this MLB.com link.

The game is being played at the Cubs’ Spring Training home, Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona. Cubs players in the game are James Triantos and Kevin Alcántara.

Here are the rosters for tonight’s game:

Here’s a Gameday link to follow along if you’re not near a TV or can’t stream.

Enjoy! More baseball is always good. Discuss amongst yourselves.

