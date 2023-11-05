Cub Tracks’ fixing the holes

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Yeahhhh, stuff is happening. Cody Bellinger has gone full FA and The Stro Show is leaving Chicago. A trio of players were outrighted, and probably won’t be back, not that any of that was a surprise. Brad Boxberger and Nick Burdi didn’t do much except occupy IL spots. Jeimer Candelario, Shane Greene, Michael Fulmer, and Tyler Duffey are also Free Agents. Jeremiah Estrada and Jared Young might get NRIs.
So there are holes to fill, and money to spend, and we’re about ready to get the stove lit big time, Monday being the day people can start signing. I have my checklist ready, and of course I’ll thumbnail profiles of any new Cubs.
There are definitely holes to fill. My mind is wandering. Beatles are in the news this week. This isn’t their new song.
- Keith Law (The Athletic {$}): Keith Law’s top 50 MLB free agents: Shohei Ohtani is the headliner, but depth of class is weak. Lots of former Cubs on the list.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): GM meetings could answer Cubs’ early questions. “... Hoyer said the “painful” end to his team’s 2023 season would motivate him all winter.”
- Nick Deeds (MLB Trade Rumors*): Cubs outright three players. “Burdi has the requisite service time to reject the assignment and elect free agency, while Estrada and Young will have the opportunity to enter minor league free agency later this month unless added back to the 40-man roster.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Three more options decisions to come for the Cubs, plus two rostering decisions. “The decision on Gomes should be, in my view, an extremely easy one.”
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Marcus Stroman opts out of third year with Cubs, becomes Free Agent. “This not only clears a roster spot for Jed Hoyer to seek out a more dynamic starter, it also opens up a nice chunk of change for a team that has indicated it wants to spend.” The Athletic discusses this {$}.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): Cubs aren’t about to blow big money on late-inning relievers in free agency. “Chicago has a recipe to bullpen building - and it doesn’t usually involve top-tier closers.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Bellinger set to test market after declining mutual option. We’d love to bring him back. We’ll have a lot of conversations with him,” Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. ESPN has words and discusses other FAs.
- Christopher Kline (Fansided*): Cubs rumors: 3 Pete Alonso backup plans if Scott Boras contract warning is true. CJ Cron, Josh Bell, Rhys Hoskins. Cubbies Crib talks about Hoskins.
