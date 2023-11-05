Cub Tracks’ fixing the holes

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Yeahhhh, stuff is happening. Cody Bellinger has gone full FA and The Stro Show is leaving Chicago. A trio of players were outrighted, and probably won’t be back, not that any of that was a surprise. Brad Boxberger and Nick Burdi didn’t do much except occupy IL spots. Jeimer Candelario, Shane Greene, Michael Fulmer, and Tyler Duffey are also Free Agents. Jeremiah Estrada and Jared Young might get NRIs.

So there are holes to fill, and money to spend, and we’re about ready to get the stove lit big time, Monday being the day people can start signing. I have my checklist ready, and of course I’ll thumbnail profiles of any new Cubs.

There are definitely holes to fill. My mind is wandering. Beatles are in the news this week. This isn’t their new song.

