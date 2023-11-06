Baseball history unpacked, November 6

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Charlie Newman, Bryan LaHair*.

Today in history:

355 - Roman Emperor Constantius II proclaims his cousin Julian as Caesar and heir apparent.

1860 - Abraham Lincoln of Illinois elected the 16th President of the United States of America.

1913 - Mahatma Gandhi arrested for leading Indian miners' march in South Africa.

1947 - NBC's "Meet the Press" debuts — US's longest running TV show.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration