Outside The Confines: Hot stove heating

Now that the 2023 baseball season is officially over it’s time to start looking ahead to next year (and I don’t just say that because my yard is filled with snow and I’m ready for winter to end before it has even started). Teams are already cutting ties with some players (the end of an era for Joey Votto and the Reds), while players are opting to cut their own ties with clubs and not taking their options for additional seasons.

Trades are starting (we see you, eager Tigers), and the free agent market is poised to be a hot one as Shohei Ohtani is certain to be the most sought after player available before spring. Are we poised to see some record-breaking new contracts? Who is going to look most like a contender when we start Spring Training in February?

Let’s jump into today’s links!

Clayton Kershaw just announced on Instagram he underwent surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule on his left shoulder. He says he is hopeful to return at some point next summer. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 3, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.