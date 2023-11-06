Outside The Confines: Hot stove heating

Now that the 2023 baseball season is officially over it’s time to start looking ahead to next year (and I don’t just say that because my yard is filled with snow and I’m ready for winter to end before it has even started). Teams are already cutting ties with some players (the end of an era for Joey Votto and the Reds), while players are opting to cut their own ties with clubs and not taking their options for additional seasons.
Trades are starting (we see you, eager Tigers), and the free agent market is poised to be a hot one as Shohei Ohtani is certain to be the most sought after player available before spring. Are we poised to see some record-breaking new contracts? Who is going to look most like a contender when we start Spring Training in February?
Let’s jump into today’s links!
- Keith Law looks at the top 50 MLB free agents. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Mike Petriello breaks down who will get a qualifying offer and if they will accept.
- The Tigers have acquired former Brewers outfielder Mark Cahna in a trade, shares Jason Beck.
- The Texas Rangers have finally won a World Series. Chris Gilligan wonders which team is next to win their first?
- Tom Verducci breaks down how the pitch timer saved the World Series.
- Yoshinobu Yamamoto had a stellar end to his Japanese career as he’s poised to enter the MLB free agent market. (ESPN)
- Chad Jennings and C. Trent Rosencrans look at the players who absolutely dominated in the postseason. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Will he be back, or is this it?
Clayton Kershaw just announced on Instagram he underwent surgery to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule on his left shoulder. He says he is hopeful to return at some point next summer.— Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) November 3, 2023
- Thomas Harrigan determines the biggest need for the 11 teams who fell short this postseason.
- Michael Baumann rates every postseason bunt.
- Mark Feinsand tries to predict where Shohei Ohtani is going to land this free agent season, as likely the hottest name available.
- The White Sox have declined their club option for Tim Anderson. Story by Jelani Scott.
- Long-time Rangers broadcaster Eric Nadel finally got to make the call he’s been waiting for his whole career. Story by Levi Weaver. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- The Reds have declined Joey Votto’s option, meaning after 17 years he’s a free agent. (AP)
- A really moving four minutes from Joey Votto.
November 5, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
