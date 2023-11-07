Cub Tracks manages expectations

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs started off Hot Stove Season with fresh meat. Craig Counsell is the Cubs new manager. Some surprise! Counsell is a very good manager, probably better tactically than Ross, though I don’t know which has the superior people skills. In any event, change is upon us, and usually a strong appetizer like that means the Cubs are cooking up something really special.

Counsell is in the best shape of his life, tanned, rested, and ready to take the Cubs to the toppermost of the poppermost. Will he, with a willing and able assist from the front office? It remains to be seen.

For now, a chef’s kiss to the Cubs for their knife skills. Separating Counsell from the Brewers and installing him on the Cubs is certainly le mot juste, if not le berceau le plus méchant de tous.

“As always, we await developments.”

In other news, Jeremiah Estrada is a Padre, Jared Young a Cardinal. Brendon Little is a Blue Jay. Drew Smyly will be back, having exercised his option.

*means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Craig Counsell's $8 million-a-year deal with the Chicago Cubs is an industry-shaking deal. In recent years, multiple coaches have pointed out that it's more lucrative financially to take a job with a college program than an MLB team. Counsell's deal could help change that in MLB. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 6, 2023

Food for Thought:

New beauty shots of Jupiter, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, reveal a speedy jet stream encircling the equator at an altitude never imaged before.https://t.co/k34GzFmKm3 — Science News (@ScienceNews) November 6, 2023

Why do leaves change color in the fall? https://t.co/tfMla3DkWu — Live Science (@LiveScience) November 6, 2023

The World's Largest Waterfall Is Actually Underwaterhttps://t.co/k2j5jadUU0 — IFLScience (@IFLScience) November 6, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the contents of articles, podcasts, or videos that are linked to in this series. Thanks for reading.