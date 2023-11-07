 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks manages expectations

Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news and notes. The Cubs have a new manager and that probably heralds an interrsting offseason.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The Cubs started off Hot Stove Season with fresh meat. Craig Counsell is the Cubs new manager. Some surprise! Counsell is a very good manager, probably better tactically than Ross, though I don’t know which has the superior people skills. In any event, change is upon us, and usually a strong appetizer like that means the Cubs are cooking up something really special.

Counsell is in the best shape of his life, tanned, rested, and ready to take the Cubs to the toppermost of the poppermost. Will he, with a willing and able assist from the front office? It remains to be seen.

For now, a chef’s kiss to the Cubs for their knife skills. Separating Counsell from the Brewers and installing him on the Cubs is certainly le mot juste, if not le berceau le plus méchant de tous.

“As always, we await developments.”

In other news, Jeremiah Estrada is a Padre, Jared Young a Cardinal. Brendon Little is a Blue Jay. Drew Smyly will be back, having exercised his option.

Food for Thought:

